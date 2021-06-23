MobilityRE welcomes mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success

In the desire to be innovative, organisations often focus on the wrong position description, objectives and targets for this role leading them to hire the wrong type of person for the roles. Innovation isn’t something that is done in isolation by the chosen few, nor is the innovation leader the guru of all ideas and new technology. We need to get rid of that thinking. In some instances, we’ll really need to switch the thinking of how we view the innovation leaders in our organisation. The ideas and employees are the heroes of your innovation framework, and your innovation leaders and teams are the guides that will teach and encourage these people from the genesis of an idea to implementation if successful.