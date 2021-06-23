Cancel
Rafael Devers’ Offense Leads MLB Third Basemen To Laughable Degree

By Logan Mullen
NESN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bar for offensive third basemen in Major League Baseball right now is being set by Rafael Devers. Everyone else is just trying to catch him. And we’re not really being hyperbolic with that. Devers’ clutch two-bagger in Tuesday’s 11-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays proved to be the...

MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Crushes 17th homer

Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to Kansas City. The third baseman took Kansas City reliever Scott Barlow deep to center field in the eighth inning. In his last seven games, Devers has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored. The 24-year-old is slashing .283/.348/.574 with 17 homers, 56 RBI, 47 runs scored and three stolen bases across 279 plate appearances overall.
NESN

Watch Rafael Devers’ Game-Winning Double That Lifted Red Sox Past Rays

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers delivered the big hit Tuesday night, and it lifted Boston to a 9-5 win in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Devers connected on a two-run double during the top...
MLBOver the Monster

Put Rafael Devers in the Home Run Derby

We are quickly approaching the All-Star break, with less than two weeks remaining in the month of June and then not much more than a week from there until we halt the season for a few days for All-Star festivities. This year’s event is going to be held at Coors Field in Denver after the venue changed from Atlanta. Putting aside the reasons for that change and focusing just on the field, the biggest boon from this alteration to the plans is that the Home Run Derby is going to be in Colorado. Depending on how they handle the baseballs for the event, and hopefully they don’t use any humidors or anything so the ball really flies in the thin Rockie Mountain air, this has the potential to be one of the most exciting Derbies in years.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Adam Ottavino, Rafael Devers, Chris Sale

For the second time already this season, the Red Sox took on the Yankees for three games and won all of them. This second sweep, coming on the heels of a frustrating series loss, was a legitimate statement for this team. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) This wasn’t just a...
MLBMLB

Rafael Devers plates four runs

Rafael Devers has a hot day at the plate, recording three hits, including a 451-ft. three-run homer, and driving in four runs in the Red Sox's win.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Drives in four in win

Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees. The third baseman clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. Devers had gone 2-for-12 with no RBI and two runs scored across his previous four games before Sunday's strong showing. The 24-year-old is slashing .283/.349/.577 with 19 homers, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, three stolen bases and 23 doubles across 312 plate appearances.
NESN

Rafael Devers, Alex Cora React To Slugger’s Blast Off Gerrit Cole

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.
NESN

Red Sox Extend Winning Streak To Six Games, Earn 50th Win Of Season

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Boston Red Sox wrapped up their first half of the season with another come-from-behind win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. The Sox won their sixth straight game and reached the 50-win milestone in just 81...