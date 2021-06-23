Rafael Devers’ Offense Leads MLB Third Basemen To Laughable Degree

We are quickly approaching the All-Star break, with less than two weeks remaining in the month of June and then not much more than a week from there until we halt the season for a few days for All-Star festivities. This year’s event is going to be held at Coors Field in Denver after the venue changed from Atlanta. Putting aside the reasons for that change and focusing just on the field, the biggest boon from this alteration to the plans is that the Home Run Derby is going to be in Colorado. Depending on how they handle the baseballs for the event, and hopefully they don’t use any humidors or anything so the ball really flies in the thin Rockie Mountain air, this has the potential to be one of the most exciting Derbies in years.