Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management
NEW YORK, N.Y., Jun 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced that they will partner with the Private Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) on a national program that leverages both organizations’ networks to create scalable social impact through community-based food distribution channels.californianewswire.com