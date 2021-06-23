Cancel
Charities

Move For Hunger to Connect Food Donations with Local Distribution Centers in Partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y., Jun 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, today announced that they will partner with the Private Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) on a national program that leverages both organizations’ networks to create scalable social impact through community-based food distribution channels.

californianewswire.com
