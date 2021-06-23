Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US seizes Iranian websites over disinformation claims

By D. Hardawar
Engadget
 10 days ago

The US government has seized 33 websites owned by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), as well as three other sites owned by Iraqi-based Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), after the groups violated US sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a statement yesterday. Specifically, the DOJ accused the news sites of spreading disinformation, which brings to mind the October announcement from then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, calling out Iran and Russia for using misinformation to interfere with US elections. The seized sites include Press TV, the English-language side of Iran's state TV, and Palestine Today, which focuses on viewpoints from Islamic militant groups like Hamas, the Washington Post reports.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Russia#Hamas#Iranian#Irtvu#Iraqi#The Department Of Justice#Doj#National#Press Tv#The Washington Post#Ofac#Kh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NSA discloses hacking methods it claims are used by Russia

U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of "brute force" methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency describes attacks by...
WorldVoice of America

US, Britain Warn of Russian ‘Brute Force’ Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities and even political parties. . A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Foreign PolicyInfopackets

US Seizes 30+ 'Terrorist' Iranian News Sites

The US government has seized control of domain names for more than 30 Iranian news sites it accuses of spreading misinformation. The sites themselves are still online but are now much harder to reach. The sites were mostly used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, which the US...
LawTech Dirt

DOJ Seizes Iranian News Org Websites; Raising Many Questions

Over the years, we've had many, many concerns about the US government seizing websites as it generally raises 1st Amendment issues (it's not unlike seizing a printing press). Of course, non-US citizens outside the US are not protected by the 1st Amendment, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be concerned when the US government seizes news websites tied to foreign governments, even those with hostile interests to the US, like Iran. But that's exactly what happened.
Foreign PolicyGizmodo

DOJ Seizes Middle East News Sites for Allegedly Spreading Disinformation

The U.S. Department of Justice seized 36 domains associated with news outlets in Iran, Yemen, and Palestine on Tuesday, according to a press release from the DOJ. The websites were taken for allegedly promoting disinformation campaigns and for violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and radical terrorist groups.
U.S. PoliticsImperial Valley Press Online

US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading disinformation, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The Justice Department...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Iranian News Websites Replaced with 'U.S. Seizure' Message

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The websites for Press TV, Iran's state-run, English-language news outlet, as well as Al-Alam, another Iranian news outlet, and a number of other websites were replaced with messages that said their websites had been seized by the U.S. government Tuesday.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

US seizes dozens of Iranian-run sites ‘disguised as news organizations’

The United States has seized total of 36 websites linked to Iran, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.“”. Thirty-three of the sites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three were run by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi’ite militia operating in Iraq. The Justice Department...
POTUSCNN

US government seizes dozens of US website domains connected to Iran

(CNN) The United States government has seized dozens of US website domains connected to Iran, linked to what it says are disinformation efforts, the Justice Department confirmed Tuesday evening. "Pursuant to court orders, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and...
U.S. PoliticsNews Slashdot

Iran Alleges State-Linked News Websites Were Seized by the US

Iran alleges that the U.S. State Department seized the websites of some of the country's major news networks, hours after a message on several state-run Iranian news websites claimed they were "seized by the United States Government," the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said in a statement on its website. From a report: The statement alleges the move was part of a larger-scale crackdown by the U.S. government on news websites linked to what Iran calls the 'Axis of Resistance,' which includes Syria, Hezbollah, some Iraqi militias and Hamas. The web domains, the English-language news network Press TV as well as Arabic-language channels, Al-Alam News and Al-Kawthar TV appear to have been affected according to the report.
U.S. PoliticsFrankfort Times

US seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities took down a range of Iran's state-linked news websites under unclear circumstances on Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The U.S. seized roughly...
Congress & Courtsslashdot.org

Dems, GOP agree: DOJ abused secret subpoena power

“Twenty-first century federal prosecutors no longer need to show up to your office, just need to raid your virtual office,” New York Democrat Jerry Nadler said. “They do not have to subpoena journalists directly, just need to go to the cloud.”. The Justice Department frequently acquires email, phone record and...