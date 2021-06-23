Cancel
Germany backs 4.5 bln euro deal for next steps of fighter jet development - source

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee on Wednesday approved a 4.5 billion euro deal for the next steps of the development of a Franco-German fighter jet, a parliamentary source said.

Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France’s Rafale as well as German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

At an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($118.83 billion) in total, the development of the jet is Europe’s biggest defence project. It brings together Germany, France and Spain.

