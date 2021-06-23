Fort Buford to host weekend of events for Great Western Cattle Trail project unveiling
Bringing back a nearly forgotten part of Western history, the Long X Wagon Train will be making its final stop at Fort Buford Saturday, just as it did more than 150 years ago. Millions of cattle and horses were driven from Texas to Canada in the late 1800s, ending at Fort Buford in North Dakota. The Great Western Cattle Trail project is marking that trail, and hosting some special events at the Fort in commemoration.