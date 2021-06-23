Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach is placed on the injured list, leading to another callup for Keston Hiura
PHOENIX – The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping the third time is finally the charm for Keston Hiura. The first baseman returned Wednesday after his second stint with Triple-A Nashville was unexpectedly cut short when Daniel Vogelbach was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring on a crazy baserunning play in the previous night’s 5-0 win at Chase Field.www.postcrescent.com