Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach is placed on the injured list, leading to another callup for Keston Hiura

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping the third time is finally the charm for Keston Hiura. The first baseman returned Wednesday after his second stint with Triple-A Nashville was unexpectedly cut short when Daniel Vogelbach was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring on a crazy baserunning play in the previous night’s 5-0 win at Chase Field.

