Adidas Celebrates Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s Legacy with Honoring Black Excellence Initiative.

Over the weekend at a private engagement held at The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Headquarters, Adidas and Track & Field trailblazer, Jackie Joyner-Kersee gathered friends & family for an intimate mural unveiling for the launch of the Honoring Black Excellence initiative. The year-round Three Stripe mission is to recognize and celebrate the history of extraordinary Black leaders who are here with us right now, driving change for today and a better tomorrow.