Texas Tech football: Red Raiders pick up 3-star running back

After waiting until mid-June for the Texas Tech football program to pick up its first commitment in the class of 2022, Red Raider fans have had to keep their heads on a swivel this week in order to keep up with all of the verbal pledges that Matt Wells and Co. have hauled in. With four new members of the current recruiting class having given their pledge to the Red Raiders this week, the program has picked up some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, and part of that momentum includes 3-star running back Bryson Donnell.