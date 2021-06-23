Long COVID symptoms likely caused by Epstein-Barr virus reactivation

Airfree is the most tested air purifier in the world and recent testing confirms it kills theSARS-CoV-2 virus. Airfree, the number one filterless air purifier proven to effectively destroy 99.9 percent of all viruses, announced today the results of its first study to successfully destroy COVID-19 from the air. Airfree has been researching best practices for safely testing its air purifiers against the coronavirus. The study, which was performed by MRIGlobal Laboratories, in April, was found to kill 80.5% of the virus in the first 60 minutes of testing.