The Long-Awaited Second Outpost of Feges BBQ Debuts in Spring Branch

Chef Arnaldo Castillo scans the antojitos at the counter of Doraville restaurant Las Americas Cafeteria before deciding on an arepa, empanada, and a cup of coffee. The lunch crowd is trickling in, filling the small cafe and store with the sound of clattering silverware, chatter, and children. The former Minero chef is no stranger to the Colombian spot, which has been an Atlanta institution just off of Buford Highway since 1982. Having grown up down the road, he would often end up there with his family on Sundays after church as a kid, back when it was half the size, there were only four tables, and it was packed out.