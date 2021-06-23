Cancel
The Long-Awaited Second Outpost of Feges BBQ Debuts in Spring Branch

By Amy McCarthy
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbecue enthusiasts, rejoice: Feges BBQ, the Greenway Plaza smoked meats destination known for its stellar brisket and creative sides, has finally opened in Spring Branch. The restaurant officially kicked open the doors on Sunday, June 20, just in time for Father’s Day. Operated by pitmaster Patrick Feges and chef Erin Smith, the restaurant quickly became a Houston barbecue favorite following its debut in March of 2018, when it opened inside the food court of massive office park Greenway Plaza. The new outpost, located at 8217 Long Point Road in Spring Branch, gives Feges and Smith a sprawling 5,000 square feet indoors, plus an outdoor patio that spans more than 1,800 square feet and an outdoor playground for the tiniest of barbecue fans.

houston.eater.com
