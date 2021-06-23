Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Fully Engulfed Car Blaze At Morris County Apartment Complex

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0afS_0ad0DJ1f00
Fire crews in Morris County were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames at a local apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to extinguish a car that went up in flames at a local apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire at Beaverbrook Garden Apartments on Comly Road in Lincoln Park around 2 p.m., the local police department said.

The car was fully engulfed in flames as the department arrived at the scene — though the driver had already exited safely, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park First Aid Squad also responded, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

“Great work LPFD!” the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Accidents
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Accident#Lpfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battling 2 Alarm Fire At Abandoned Home In Reading Discover Marijuana Grow Operation

Crews battling a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home in Reading, also discovered a marijuana grow operation in a nearby damaged building Thursday night, authorities said. Crews responding to a call reporting a fire with two adults and three to four children trapped were told by neighbors once they arrived at 211 Hudson Street around 9:45 p.m. that all occupants were able to make it out before their arrival, Reading Fire Department said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Of 5 Displaced In South Whitehall House Fire

A family of five was left displaced following a heavy fire at their home in South Whitehall Township (Lehigh County) early Friday morning, reports say. Crews responding to a home in the 2900 block of Fairmount Street around 1 a.m. found flames spreading from an attached garage, 6abc reports. Two...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Shop In Western Mass

A Western Mass woman has been accused of setting fire to a motorcycle shop. Angela Garcia was arrested on Wednesday, June 30 in connection with a fire on Tuesday, June 1, at the Indian Motorcycle building on State Street in Springfield, said the Springfield Fire Department. A warrant for Garcia,...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

ATV Rider Critically Hurt, Airlifted In South Jersey

An ATV rider was critically hurt Friday evening, requiring a hospital airlift, authorities said. The ATV crash occurred about 6 p.m. near Linwood and Fifth Avenues in Estell Manor, Atlantic County, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that the victim suffered major bleeding and trauma. A medevac helicopter was...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorized Bicycle Rider, 64, Seriously Injured In Rutherford Crash

A 64-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck on a motorized bicycle Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A 62-year-old male driver hit the victim in a borough crosswalk while turning at West Passaic and Mortimer avenues shortly before 5 p.m., Police Chief John Russo said. The...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Dispatcher Stole $4,690 From Jersey Shore EMS Volunteers' Charity Grant, Prosecutor Says

A 33-year-old police dispatcher from the Jersey Shore has been arrested in connection with the theft of $4,690 from Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Services, authorities said. The dispatcher allegedly transferred charity money granted to EMS volunteers to a PayPal account and spent the money at restaurants, pharmacies and auto stores, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Of Bicyclist Killed In Newark’s Ironbound Settles Suit For $2.5M

The family of a mechanic who was struck and killed on his bicycle in The Ironbound has reportedly settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $2.5 million. Renato Gomes, 42, was struck and run over by a tractor-trailer hauling fuel as he rode his bicycle on July 10, 2018 in the Down Neck neighborhood of Newark where the Brazilian native worked, authorities said at the time.
Millville, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Driver, 60, Killed In Collision

A 60-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in a two-car crash, authorities said. Luther Kidd of Vineland was traveling west on East Broad Street in Millville about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when his pickup truck struck a car, Millville police said. Kidd's truck then ricocheted into a utility pole, police said. Kidd was pronounced dead at the crash scene, they said.
Fairless Hills, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

DA: Bucks Man Charged For Choking Girlfriend Unconscious At New Falls Motel

A Bucks County man was arrested on various assault charges for choking his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness at a motel in Fairless Hills Thursday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, found Jamie Beighley, 36, lying on the floor of a room in New Falls Motel on Lincoln Highway with no pulse, and blood on her face, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.