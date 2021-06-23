Cancel
Get paid $3k to cross off your bucket list

By Tyler Gibson
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) – A company wants to pay someone to cross off their bucket list. Choice Mutual, a final expense insurance agency, says it wants to help someone celebrate life by paying them $3,000 to check one item off their bucket list and share the experience. The perfect candidate will have a story behind their bucket list it and why they’ve chosen to cross it off. The challenge doesn’t require a college degree, a background check, or a drug screening but applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident. The following are other key things thrill seekers need to know to land the dream job:

