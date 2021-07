Coffee lovers rejoice. Drinking coffee could help you stay healthy. It’s always good to hear that something you love could actually benefit you. That’s just what a new study determined. If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another. A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease. Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%.