Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US seizes Iranian websites over disinformation claims

By D. Hardawar
Engadget
 10 days ago

The US government has seized 33 websites owned by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), as well as three other sites owned by Iraqi-based Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), after the groups violated US sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a statement yesterday. Specifically, the DOJ accused the news sites of spreading disinformation, which brings to mind the October announcement from then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, calling out Iran and Russia for using misinformation to interfere with US elections. The seized sites include Press TV, the English-language side of Iran's state TV, and Palestine Today, which focuses on viewpoints from Islamic militant groups like Hamas, the Washington Post reports.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Russia#Hamas#Iranian#Irtvu#Iraqi#The Department Of Justice#Doj#National#Press Tv#The Washington Post#Ofac#Kh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NSA discloses hacking methods it claims are used by Russia

U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of "brute force" methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency describes attacks by...
WorldVoice of America

US, Britain Warn of Russian ‘Brute Force’ Cyber Campaign

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing the Kremlin of repeatedly trying to smash its way into the critical systems of government agencies, defense contractors, universities and even political parties. . A joint advisory Thursday from the U.S. National Security Agency...
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

NCSC joins US authorities to expose Russian brute force campaign

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), alongside US partners including the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have today published a joint security advisory exposing a long-running campaign of brute force cyber attacks by Russia’s GRU military intel unit.
Foreign PolicyInfopackets

US Seizes 30+ 'Terrorist' Iranian News Sites

The US government has seized control of domain names for more than 30 Iranian news sites it accuses of spreading misinformation. The sites themselves are still online but are now much harder to reach. The sites were mostly used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, which the US...
LawTech Dirt

DOJ Seizes Iranian News Org Websites; Raising Many Questions

Over the years, we've had many, many concerns about the US government seizing websites as it generally raises 1st Amendment issues (it's not unlike seizing a printing press). Of course, non-US citizens outside the US are not protected by the 1st Amendment, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be concerned when the US government seizes news websites tied to foreign governments, even those with hostile interests to the US, like Iran. But that's exactly what happened.
U.S. PoliticsBank Info Security

US Seizes Domains of Websites Linked to Iran, Iraq

The U.S. has seized the domains of 36 websites linked with Iran and Iraq for allegedly publishing disinformation and running malicious influencing campaigns targeting Americans, the Justice Department says. Thirty-three of the websites belong to the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, or IRTVU, and three belong to Kata’ib Hizballah,...
Foreign PolicyGizmodo

DOJ Seizes Middle East News Sites for Allegedly Spreading Disinformation

The U.S. Department of Justice seized 36 domains associated with news outlets in Iran, Yemen, and Palestine on Tuesday, according to a press release from the DOJ. The websites were taken for allegedly promoting disinformation campaigns and for violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and radical terrorist groups.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

US seizes dozens of Iranian-run sites ‘disguised as news organizations’

The United States has seized total of 36 websites linked to Iran, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.“”. Thirty-three of the sites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three were run by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi’ite militia operating in Iraq. The Justice Department...
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Justice Department takes over Iranian media sites in broad crackdown on disinformation

WASHINGTON — Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, U.S. government officials took control of dozens of Iranian media websites on Tuesday afternoon. Visitors to digital webpages including Iran’s Arabic- and English-language channels Al-Alam and Press TV, as well as the Yemeni site Al Masirah, which has been linked to Houthi rebels, were met with bulletins in English and Arabic that noted the internet domains had been “seized” by the FBI in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
U.S. PoliticsFrankfort Times

US seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities took down a range of Iran's state-linked news websites under unclear circumstances on Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The U.S. seized roughly...
U.S. PoliticsNews Slashdot

Iran Alleges State-Linked News Websites Were Seized by the US

Iran alleges that the U.S. State Department seized the websites of some of the country's major news networks, hours after a message on several state-run Iranian news websites claimed they were "seized by the United States Government," the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said in a statement on its website. From a report: The statement alleges the move was part of a larger-scale crackdown by the U.S. government on news websites linked to what Iran calls the 'Axis of Resistance,' which includes Syria, Hezbollah, some Iraqi militias and Hamas. The web domains, the English-language news network Press TV as well as Arabic-language channels, Al-Alam News and Al-Kawthar TV appear to have been affected according to the report.