US seizes Iranian websites over disinformation claims

The US government has seized 33 websites owned by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), as well as three other sites owned by Iraqi-based Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), after the groups violated US sanctions, the Department of Justice said in a statement yesterday. Specifically, the DOJ accused the news sites of spreading disinformation, which brings to mind the October announcement from then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, calling out Iran and Russia for using misinformation to interfere with US elections. The seized sites include Press TV, the English-language side of Iran's state TV, and Palestine Today, which focuses on viewpoints from Islamic militant groups like Hamas, the Washington Post reports.