The Los Angeles Clippers head to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns to tip off the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers have scratched and clawed their way through the postseason, as they’ve overcome a ton of adversity in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and have come out on top every time. They battled back against the Dallas Mavericks after going down 0-2, then did the same thing to the Utah Jazz in the second round.