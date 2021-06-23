Cancel
Feds to investigate ‘unspoken traumas’ of Native American boarding schools

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article​The federal government will investigate its role in operating Native American boarding schools to uncover the “unspoken traumas of the past” involving policies that forcibly removed children from their parents and communities to assimilate them into US culture, the Interior Department secretary has announced. “I come from ancestors who endured...

nypost.com
Deb Haaland
