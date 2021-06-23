Cancel
Cell Phones

Twitter rallies to support HBO Max intern after email gaffe, smartphone is essential tool for low income Americans, and airlines seek government help on messaging

By Justin Joffe
prdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile pandemic-related supply chain issues have affected many brands and industries, a widespread chicken wing shortage exacerbated by sever winter storms in the chicken-producing regions of Texas has forced fast food chain Wingstop to get creative with its messaging as it offers chicken thighs to customers for the first time.

www.prdaily.com
Monica Lewinsky
Americas
Social Media
Spotify
Technology
Politics
Cell Phones
Internet
Twitter
InternetBoston Globe

One intern’s email mishap spurred a Twitter storm of support

Everybody makes mistakes. At least, that’s the sentiment surrounding hundreds of tweets addressed to an HBOMax intern who mistakenly sent a blank test email to a batch of digital subscribers. On June 17, HBOMax’s help account on Twitter addressed the mishap, writing, “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the...
BusinessComplex

People Show Support for Interns After HBO Max Email Snafu

A nameless intern at HBO Max rallied Twitter’s support on Saturday, after the company tried to blame them for an email snafu that occurred last week. “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” the company tweeted on Thursday. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Upworthy

HBO Max intern makes email gaffe, people respond by sharing their own goof-up stories as interns

An HBO Max intern probably feared the worst after accidentally sending a test email to all of the streaming service's subscribers. Little did they know that the internet would rally around to show support and love, by sharing their own goof-ups as interns. It started after Warner Media blamed the intern for the mistake, writing, "Yes, it was the intern." The HBO Max account addressed the email after a couple of people posted screenshots of the mail they received, adding that they were confused. HBO Max's Twitter account acknowledged the gaffe and said they would help the intern through it, reported CBS News. HBO Max tweeted: We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.
TV & VideosPosted by
AL.com

HBO Max’s bizarre email: ‘This template is used by integration tests only’

The age-old bit on Twitter is, “Which intern runs your social account?!” At HBO Max, an intern isn’t behind their online profile but is behind a recent email blunder. On Thursday, June 17, HBO Max subscribers received an empty email with the subject line: Integration Test Email #1and a single-sentence message: “This template is used by integration tests only.”
TechnologyPosted by
Distractify

The Response to That HBO Max Integration Test Email Is Just so Wholesome

Everyone who has ever worked with a computer knows that sometimes, mistakes happen. Emails get deleted, someone hits a "reply all," or a chain email gets forwarded, and suddenly the entire system is down due to viruses. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for an email glitch, as HBO Max experienced on June 17, 2021, when a series of HBO Max integration test emails sent waves through the internet.
TV & Videosslashdot.org

Intern's Email Goof at HBO Max Inspires Hundreds to Show Support on Twitter

A mysterious and puzzling email with the subject line of "Integration Test Email #1" landed in the boxes of some HBO Max subscribers on Thursday. Just hours later, the company said that the message was intended to be an empty test email, and "yes, it was the intern." The unnamed intern quickly became the new star of HBO Max on social media, as hundreds of encouraging messages poured in to reassure the intern that mistakes happen, in all phases of careers... And instead of subscribers responding with angry messages about an inconvenience, they used the opportunity to tell their own stories of work snafus...
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

People Respond to HBO Max Test Email with “Dear Intern”: Their Biggest Career Mistakes

People Respond to HBO Max Test Email with “Dear Intern”: Their Biggest Career Mistakes. HBO Max sent a confusing “Integration Test” email to some of its members on Thursday night. HBO issued a statement via its official Twitter account apologizing for the “misleadingly sent” email and blaming the error on an intern. Many people took to social media to make jokes and memes about the incident. However, some people are now adopting the phrase “Dear Intern” as a kind gesture to disclose some of their biggest career errors to date.
Soccertvtechnology.com

HBO Max Rolls Out First International Services

BURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max has taken a notable step forward in its plans for international expansion with its first launches outside the U.S., a move that makes the service available on June 30 in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. “Over our first year since launch, fans in the...