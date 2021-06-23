In 2021, Maybe Commercial Tenants Shouldn’t Settle For “Market Standard” In Their Leases
When property owners and tenants negotiate commercial leases, the owner or its counsel usually prepares the first draft of the lease. The lease typically starts out benignly enough, by documenting the commercial deal. But then the owner’s lease form meanders into dozens of legal byways, adding dozens of clauses that respond to past reported litigations in which the tenant prevailed. Other clauses build in pitfalls and minefields that could create future revenue opportunities for the owner or future unexpected costs for the tenant.www.forbes.com