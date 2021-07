Blazers and jeans: The smart-casual combo we're all wearing this year. Blazers and jeans are two essentials that should be in everyone’s wardrobe. These two pieces can be easily mixed and matched to create the perfect look fit for a day of shopping or a big night out. What’s amazing about these two pieces is there are so many different versions such as oversized blazers, mom jeans, cropped blazers, straight leg jeans, tailored blazers, the list is endless. I’ve picked 5 different pieces of clothing that you can style with blazers and jeans. So here are 5 mix and match outfits you can put together with ease and with items already in your wardrobe.