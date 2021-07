This coming Wednesday, June 30th, the Williston Job Service will be at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City, ND. They will be encouraging employers who need workers to schedule an appointment to do a Facebook Live Video on the Job Service ND Facebook page…about a 5 minute segment. Employers can represent themselves, have an employee or other company representative talk about their organization and/or open jobs. For those participating, the post will include a link to their company website. The job service sees as many as 50,000 views on things that they post so they definitely have an audience of job seekers!