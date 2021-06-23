Trinity Health Of New England Recognizes Colleagues with $500 Appreciation Awards
HARTFORD, Conn. — Trinity Health Of New England announced it will provide a $500 appreciation award to all colleagues across its hospitals and other healthcare locations in recognition of their contributions to the health system’s COVID-19 response. This is the second appreciation award Trinity Health Of New England will provide colleagues as thanks for their continued commitment and service to patients and fellow employees throughout the pandemic.healthcarenews.com