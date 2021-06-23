Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks Adorable In Floral Dress While Visiting Museum In Paris
Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked too cute while checking out the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in France! Check out the precious photo!. While Serena Williams has been hard at work preparing for Wimbledon, her daughter, Olympia, has been hitting up some of the coolest museums in France! The adorable three-year-old daughter of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, spent a day at the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle while her mama was training at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. Olympia looked like she had an amazing time at the museum. Just check out the photo below!hollywoodlife.com