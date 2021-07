While attention has primarily focused on the infrastructure negotiations, many people failed to notice a rare moment of bipartisanship when the Senate passed legislation that directs nearly a quarter-trillion dollars towards research and development, aimed at bolstering competitiveness with China. But even if the newly negotiated infrastructure deal also passes, it still won’t be enough to ensure the clean energy future is built in America. To succeed in the global economy, we must pass significantly more support for clean energy industries in President Biden ’s American Jobs Plan.