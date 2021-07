The ongoing issue that has sparked price increases and incredible competition finally received some relief last month. Housing supply increased 5.5% year over year in June and up 10.9% compared to May. The increase of supply may mean a cooldown on home prices, says CNBC. And some cities even posted a 20% or more increase in housing supply compared to the same time last year. It’s an unusual event as listings typically drop between May and June after the spring buying season, but the housing market has yet to perform “normally” since the pandemic began.