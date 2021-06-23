21-year-old entrepreneur opening cookie pie shop in Babylon Village soon

Baked with Grace started out as an activity to pass the time during quarantine and has now become a local sensation. “I was just super bored and I had never baked before in my life,” said Grace Reilly, founder of the online bake shop. “The whole idea kind of came from when I used to babysit, I would bring cookie dough to the boys I babysit every week and they would always ask me to bring different fillings.”