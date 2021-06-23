‘For the Love of Old Houses’ FB Group Features Shreveport Again

As the father of a 12 and a 3-year-old, the question of allowances has come up a lot in our house. I know that everyone has their own set of rules regarding the payout of cash to our kids, and I'm not here to judge. Really, the right answer of if and/or when to give a child an allowance is a case-by-case basis at best. I mean, there are so many factors at play - there may be no "right" answer, just the one that works for your family.