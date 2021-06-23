The Transformation Of Melissa Benoist From Childhood To Supergirl

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. When something goes wrong with kids, the knee-jerk reaction is to blame the parents -- and this documentary piles on. It implies that it's all parents' fault that many modern kids are suffering from anxiety and depression and that suicide rates are spiking. Why? Because they care so much. Too much. So, while Chasing Childhood is informative and ultimately worth watching, it also serves as a measuring stick of judgment. Many parents will watch anxiously to see how they stack up, wringing their hands: "Have I already ruined my child?" That said, making a film that examines the negative effects of helicopter and snowplow parenting is smart, from a filmmaking perspective, because those are exactly the kind of parents who will seek it out and watch it.