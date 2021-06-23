Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Transformation Of Melissa Benoist From Childhood To Supergirl

By Devon Forward
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people will recognize Melissa Benoist at first sight as Supergirl, also known as Kara Danvers, from The CW's superhero series "Supergirl." With her role as the iconic DC hero, Benoist became the first woman to lead a superhero TV series since Lynda Carter in "Wonder Woman," which ran from 1976 to 1979. It was certainly a long time coming. Now that "Supergirl" is finishing off its sixth and final season, Benoist is likely looking for her next major role or focus in life. She recently started her own production company and has a children's book coming out called "Haven's Secret," which she co-wrote with her sister, Jessica Benoist, and Mariko Tamaki, but there are plenty of different directions she could go.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calista Flockhart
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
James Corden
Person
Willie Garson
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
Blake Jenner
Person
Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geffen Playhouse#Domestic Violence#Cw#Dc#French#Entertainment Weekly#Vanity Fair#The Denver Post#New Directions#Teen Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of The Vampire Diaries

The following article references domestic abuse. After premiering on screens in 2009, beloved television series "The Vampire Diaries" enjoyed an eight-season run on The CW. Though the show ended in 2017, viewers still can't get enough of the teen drama about vampires in small-town Mystic Falls. Thankfully, the series enjoys a continued presence on streaming services like Netflix for audiences who need their vampire fix.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Chasing Childhood

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. When something goes wrong with kids, the knee-jerk reaction is to blame the parents -- and this documentary piles on. It implies that it's all parents' fault that many modern kids are suffering from anxiety and depression and that suicide rates are spiking. Why? Because they care so much. Too much. So, while Chasing Childhood is informative and ultimately worth watching, it also serves as a measuring stick of judgment. Many parents will watch anxiously to see how they stack up, wringing their hands: "Have I already ruined my child?" That said, making a film that examines the negative effects of helicopter and snowplow parenting is smart, from a filmmaking perspective, because those are exactly the kind of parents who will seek it out and watch it.
San Francisco, CAnickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Lisa Bonet From 16 To 53

Lisa Bonet was born in 1967 in San Francisco, California. The actor is known for playing Denise, the second Huxtable kid, on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World." Denise Huxtable is fashionable and cool, but so is Lisa Bonet. In 2008, People described her as "strikingly beautiful — a self-proclaimed 'hippie at heart,' with a laid-back appeal and a warm, throaty voice." Indeed, and Marcy Carsey — a producer of "The Cosby Show" — liked Bonet from the first time she met her. "I remember thinking, this is a kid who will not be anything else but herself," Carsey said to The Washington Post back in 1987.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
NFLnickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Mark Harmon From 21 To 69 Years Old

Mark Harmon has starred on "NCIS" for almost 20 years, but he had a long and interesting career before playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon is beloved by fans worldwide, but he is rarely in the press and leads a quiet life with his wife and family. Harmon transformed from a star football player at UCLA to one of the biggest hunks of the 1980s to one of the most successful actors in the world.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Melissa Scholes Young Reads a Passage from The Hive

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave Salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sasha Calle Suits Up as Supergirl in Latest Set Photos from The Flash Movie

In what has been quite a weekend for DCEU fans, new set photos from The Flash have revealed close up shots of Sasha Calle in her full Supergirl costume, Michael Keaton on set as Bruce Wayne, and Ezra Miller arriving on set ready to play the lead role. In only a week we have gone from knowing very little about the movie to having more reveals each day as filming continued in London, England.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Transformers

Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ as Next Chapter in Franchise. The Transformers franchise is transforming into something beastly. The seventh installment will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Paramount revealed during a virtual press event Tuesday…. New ‘Transformers’ Animated Series Set to Roll Out at Nickelodeon, Netflix.
Miami, FLEssence

Alana Arenas And Tarell McCraney Went From Childhood Friends To Creating A New Narrative About Life In Miami On TV

"Black people have been a part of Florida's tapestry for almost 200-300 years," says the creator, writer, and director of the OWN series 'David Makes Man'. Let Hollywood tell it, Miami culture can be summed up by three things: South Beach, salsa dancing, and drug cartels. Unfortunately, that representation of the southern Florida city that we often see on the big and small screen leaves out an important community that’s a huge part of its makeup: African Americans.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Pratt Says Thor: Love And Thunder’s Taika Waititi Is A Genius

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder has not been shy of giving praise to the film’s director and writer, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt joined his fellow cast members in gushing about Waititi in a recent interview. While speaking at the premiere of his new movie The Tomorrow War,...
Movieswmleader.com

The Flash: Director Andy Muschietti Shares Supergirl’s New Supersuit From Barry Allen’s Standalone Film

Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming film The Flash, recently gave fans a sneak peek at Supergirl’s supersuit, showing off the majestic new look for the lady from the House of El. According to Entertainment Weekly, while he did not add much intel to his post about the superhero, who will be played by Sasha Calle, he did tag the movie’s Instagram page in the comments. The Flash Movie: Andres Muschietti Reveals the Logo of Ezra Miller Starrer Film (View Pic).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The director of The Flash presented the Supergirl costume

Andy Muschietti is raising the hype of fans of Flash with their publications in networks. He already presented the suit of the Michael Keaton in Batman with a bloodstain, in the best style Watchmen. Then it was the turn of the Scarlet corridor and its new logo. Now, he did the same with the heroine’s outfit Supergirl. The character is played by the Colombian Sasha street. She is the second actress to play the role on the big screen since Helen Slater in 1984.