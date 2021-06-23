The Transformation Of Melissa Benoist From Childhood To Supergirl
Many people will recognize Melissa Benoist at first sight as Supergirl, also known as Kara Danvers, from The CW's superhero series "Supergirl." With her role as the iconic DC hero, Benoist became the first woman to lead a superhero TV series since Lynda Carter in "Wonder Woman," which ran from 1976 to 1979. It was certainly a long time coming. Now that "Supergirl" is finishing off its sixth and final season, Benoist is likely looking for her next major role or focus in life. She recently started her own production company and has a children's book coming out called "Haven's Secret," which she co-wrote with her sister, Jessica Benoist, and Mariko Tamaki, but there are plenty of different directions she could go.