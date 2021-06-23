Berkadia Arranges $8.9M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing Property in New Albany, Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IND. — Berkadia has arranged an $8.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of The Annex of New Albany, a 141-unit student housing property in New Albany near Louisville. The property is located at 4100 Prestwick Square and is adjacent to Indiana University Southeast. Jason Brown and Sam Orman of Berkadia Indianapolis arranged the bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, Indiana-based Zidan Management Group Inc. Old National Bank provided the three-year loan, which features a 3 percent floating interest rate. David Gaines, Scott Clifton and Kyle Butler of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, The Annex Group, in the $11.8 million sale.