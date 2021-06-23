Cancel
Saint Mary's County, MD

St. Mary’s County To Rescind COVID-19 State Of Emergency

By St. Mary's County Government
Bay Net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – Following Governor Larry Hogan’s June 15 announcement that Maryland will lift all COVID-19 related emergency mandates and restrictions effective July 1, St. Mary’s County Government will also rescind the local State of Emergency. Read the Governor’s orders here: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Termination-Roadmap-6.15.21.pdf. During their regular business meeting, Tuesday, June 22,...

www.thebaynet.com
