Personalized Smart Skincare
KNOW Beauty is a new direct-to-consumer smart skincare brand by Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer that was developed in collaboration with dermatologist Dr Karen Kagha and it invites consumers to truly get familiar with their skin. The brand is said to be the first to offer an at-home DNA test so that people can build personalized skincare routines that are tailored to their exact needs. With this accessible test, consumers will get to build a routine with products like cleansers, moisturizers, serums, eye masks and others as needed.www.trendhunter.com