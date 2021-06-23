James Brolin Talks Sweet Tooth, Robert Downey Jr., And Music For The End Of The World - Exclusive Interview

"Sweet Tooth" is defined by many voices: executive producers like Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey, the writer of the comic book source material, Jeff Lemire, and the stars of the series like Nonso Anozie and Christian Convery. And very specific to "Sweet Tooth" there's one other literal voice of supreme importance — the narrator. Since the series is dealing with a post-apocalyptic world that includes human/animal hybrids and multiple different communities all with their own ways of dealing with a civilization decimated by a pandemic, sometimes the best way to ease viewers into how this world works is with some voiceover. And in order to make that voice over feel affecting and, in many cases, comforting, the team behind "Sweet Tooth" brought in James Brolin.