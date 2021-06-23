Sterling Properties Opens 144-Unit Station Place Apartments in Lawnside, New Jersey
LAWNSIDE, N.J. — Developer Sterling Properties has opened Station Place, a 144-unit apartment community in Lawnside, located outside of Philadelphia. The transit-oriented property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with European-style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, bocce courts, outdoor grilling area, package lockers and a private parking garage.rebusinessonline.com