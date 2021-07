Asus may not be spoken about in the same breath as Google, Samsung, and Apple, but it's quietly had an excellent first half of the year. The ROG Phone 5 is one of the fastest Android devices you can buy today — with a price tag to match — while the mainline Zenfone 8 offers a compact body without any loss in power. If you've been waiting for the latest Zenfone to reach the United States, you're in luck. Asus has made the device available on its storefront, providing a high-end experience at an affordable price.