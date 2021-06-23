Dattner Architects Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease at 498 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Dattner Architects has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at 498 Seventh Avenue, a 25-story building in Midtown Manhattan. Recent capital improvements at 498 Seventh Avenue include new lobbies and entrances, new retail storefronts, upgraded destination dispatch elevators, new turnstiles with facial recognition software, a grab-and-go coffee kiosk by Ground Central Coffee and a dedicated lounge area for tenants. Robert Frost and Andy Weiss of Signature Partners LLC represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Conrad and Matt Coudert represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, on an internal basis.rebusinessonline.com