What do you do when you have a net worth of $500 million and love your dog? Well, you name your $85M luxury yacht after her. Palm Beach philanthropist and corporate trustee James Berwind, along with his partner Kevin Clark, usually spend their summers in New England living on their mega yacht. Named Scout after their dog, it has been spotted in the waters around Mackinac Island this summer. Pictures and videos have been posted on social media showing the floating masterpiece making its way around the island. It has even been spotted near Port Huron.