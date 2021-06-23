Treynor school open house showcases renovated facilities

(Treynor) -- Officials in the Treynor School District are offering the public a close-up look at recent facility improvements. Residents are invited to an open house Sunday from 2-to-4 p.m. at Treynor High School and the elementary building. School officials set the event to showcase the renovation and additon work completed through an $11.5 million bond issue approved by voters in September, 2018. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Treynor School Superintendent Dr. Mark Hopkins says the high school additions include four new classrooms, a new 500-seat auditorium, and a new art, band and vocal classroom.