Musical Instrument Museum hosts MIMKids programs from June to August

PHOENIX, AZ — The Musical Instrument Museum is hosting the MIMKids programs from June to August.

The program is designed for various ages, from 0-12 years old, and divided into different categories. It will be held both online and offline.

Their programs are as follows:

Mini Music Makers (Ages 0-5 years old)

Each class will learn a new musical culture in engaging ways. Motor, pre-language, and musical skills are developed simultaneously while children actively participate in music-making.

Each class is structured around developmentally appropriate activities for the children to interact with and create their own music. By exploring music through song, dance, and basic instruments, children develop musical and social skills. Early childhood music programs are also proven to foster physical, emotional, and cognitive growth.

For more details about schedule and pricing, visit https://mim.org/mini-music-makers/.

Musical Adventures (Ages 6-10 years old)

Participants will discover new cultures by actively participating in music-making, creating musical instruments, and exploring MIM’s exhibits—with a designated tour guide, of course!

Each class focuses on a different continent, giving participants a well-rounded overview of music from around the world and an opportunity to collect MIMkids passport stamps.

Junior Museum Guides (Grades 6-12)

Participants will learn about cultures from around the world, participate in music-making, and discover the wide world of music.

There will be Junior Guides who train to lead tours while exploring MIM’s unique galleries and exhibits. Participants who complete all four classes will have the opportunity to lead group tours for upcoming events.

MIMKids Resources (Ages 0-10 years)

This class contains Music Making Activities, Instrument-Making Activities, and Musical Story Time Guide.

You can see more tutorials of instrument-making activities at https://mim.org/mimkids-resources/.

To find out more about the programs, contact MIM’s education team at programs@MIM.org or 480.245.6962 or see the upcoming events at http://mim.org/upcoming-events/.

