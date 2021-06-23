MSSU co-op, wellness programs nab grant funding

Grant funding has been awarded to the Lion Co-op pantry and wellness programs at Missouri Southern State University.

The $10,642 grant awarded to the co-op by the No Kid Hungry campaign will go toward supplying weekend snack packs to children ages 1-5 who qualify for state or tribal financial assistance and are attending Lion Cub Academy.

The national program assists in meeting the nutritional needs of children who may not be getting adequate food over the weekend. The yearlong grant funding will provide bags of shelf-stable food for at least one year.

“The Lion Co-op works to decrease food insecurity for all members of the Lion community, and we’re excited that through the No Kid Hungry grant funding, we can help meet the needs of our littlest lions at the Lion Club Academy,” said Andrea Cullers, director of the co-op.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has also awarded up to $6,000 to help defray the cost of outdoor fitness equipment, which will be installed near the new 1-mile walking path. The equipment will include elements that will give students and employees additional opportunities to work areas of agility, balance, flexibility, muscle strength, core work and aerobic fitness.