The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. The New York State Police will be in full force this weekend to save lives and help you avoid the financial costs. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York State Police and local law enforcement around the Capital Region will have an increased presence on our streets as they crack down on drunk and drugged driving this 4th of July weekend. As you head out you may encounter sobriety checkpoints between Friday July 2nd and Monday July 5th.