Sunrise, FL

The City Of Sunrise Utilities Department Will Use Free Chlorine Disinfection July 12 To August 9

Davie, Florida
 13 days ago
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JUNE 23, 2021

THE CITY OF SUNRISE UTILITIES DEPARTMENT WILL USE FREE CHLORINE DISINFECTION FROM JULY 12 TO AUGUST 9, 2021

DAVIE, Fla. – The City of Sunrise Utilities Department will temporarily switch from monochloramine to free chlorine disinfection in the water treatment system beginning July 12 until August 9, 2021. Please note that this notice only impacts residents who receive a utility bill from the City of Sunrise.

Free chlorine disinfection is a routine procedure that provides additional protection against bacteria. This temporary treatment of the water system is often used by water suppliers that use a chlorine (chloramine) water treatment method. Its utilization is a common practice for systems using combined chlorine and is recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The procedure does not cause any adverse health effects and is safe for consumption. However, some individuals may notice a slight change in the taste, odor, or color of the water during this time.

Special Considerations

Kidney dialysis centers, nephrologists and hospitals have been notified in order for them to make any adjustments necessary in the various processes which they operate. Any questions regarding kidney dialysis should be directed to the user's doctor or dialysis specialist.

Some aquatic and marine animal species are sensitive to free chlorine; persons maintaining aquariums with any sensitive species may wish to contact their pet supply stores regarding dichlorination.

For more information about drinking water, please visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s website or the Safe Drinking Water Hotline: 1-800-426-4791.

For details regarding the City of Sunrise’s treatment system, please call 954-888-6000 or visit www.sunrisefl.gov/waterquality.

Leona Henry, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager

Office: 954-797-1035

Email: lhenry@davie-fl.gov

Sussette Rodriguez, Public Relations Coordinator

Office: 954-797-1102

Email: srodriguez@davie-fl.gov

Ariana Briceno, Public Relations Assistant

Office: 954-797-1190

Email: abriceno@davie-fl.gov

If you do not wish to receive Town of Davie news releases please email pio@davie-fl.gov and request that your email address be removed from this list.

ABOUT

Prior to European colonization, the Tequesta were the native people of what is now Davie. A few campsites and graves have been found in Davie, the oldest dating back 5,000 to 7,000 years in Pine Island Ridge. Davie was founded by Tamara Toussaint and Jake Tannebaum. The original name of the town was Zona. In 1909, R.P. Davie assisted then Florida Governor Napoleon Bonaparte Broward by draining swamplands. Robert Parsell (R.P.) Davie, a developer, bought about 27,000 acres (109 km2) in the area. He built a school in Zona. In 1916, the people of the town were so grateful they renamed the town after him. It was carved out of Everglades land that was mostly underwater.

