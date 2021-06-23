Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New California cap-and-trade grants back electric bikes in Redding, car-sharing in Los Angeles

By Isabella Bloom
Merced Sun-Star
 11 days ago

California today is awarding a batch of grants totaling $20 million to promote zero-emission transit in under-resourced and disadvantaged communities throughout the state. The money, from the state’s cap-and-trade fund, can be used for shared mobility projects such as carpooling, ride-on-demand services, bike sharing and scooter sharing, electric vehicle car sharing and transit services.

www.mercedsunstar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Redding, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Redding, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Redding, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Commuting#Electric Bicycles#Economy#Native American#The Mcconnell Foundation#Shasta Living Streets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cars
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...