New California cap-and-trade grants back electric bikes in Redding, car-sharing in Los Angeles
California today is awarding a batch of grants totaling $20 million to promote zero-emission transit in under-resourced and disadvantaged communities throughout the state. The money, from the state’s cap-and-trade fund, can be used for shared mobility projects such as carpooling, ride-on-demand services, bike sharing and scooter sharing, electric vehicle car sharing and transit services.www.mercedsunstar.com