Miles of barrier islands, beaches, and bays create a Texas-big wonderland for sun-and-surf experiences. Sand and surf may not come to mind when you think about Texas, yet the state has impressive beach bona fides. There are more than 300 miles of Gulf Coast shoreline and bays, and several barrier islands—including the world’s longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island, Padre Island National Seashore. In fact, walking on the beach is actually a birthright in Texas, where public access to Gulf Coast beaches is part of the state constitution.