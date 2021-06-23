Cancel
First Look: Nordstrom opens in-store Indochino shops

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordstrom is teaming up with a made-to-measure menswear company popular with younger customers. The department store retailer is adding 21 in-store Indochino shops in its stores nationwide. The shops will offer personalized suiting, shirts, chino and outerwear, with custom suits starting at $429, with chinos and shirts at $79. By combining Nordstrom’s services and Indochino’s product offering, the partnership “will allow customers to find their perfect fit,” Nordstrom stated.

