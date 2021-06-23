Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Using Sinking Funds To Afford Special Occasions All Year Long

By Maggie Germano
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know how expensive and stressful the winter holiday season can be. In fact, many Americans end up in debt by January every year because of it. But we also know that the winter holiday season isn’t the only time we spend money showing our love to others. We also have to celebrate birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Mother’s and Father’s Day, and more. I know that the springtime can be pretty expensive in my house, with all of the appreciation days and birthdays. Plus, now that the world is opening up again, there will be a lot more special occasions being scheduled.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

230K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinking Fund#Americans#Mother#Mint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal Financepurewow.com

Are You Spending Too Much or Earning Too Little? Here's The One Way to Know

It’s one of the main reasons we sit down to review our budget: One way or another, the math isn’t adding up. But, according to Tiffany Aliche, a financial educator and author of Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole, if you find yourself coming up short on cash month over month, you’re either spending too much or earning too little. So, which is it? Aliche—who recently partnered with Credit Karma to share advice about the best methods to achieve your financial goals—has developed a foolproof way to analyze your budget so you know the answer to this question at a glance. Here, how to calculate exactly where you stand.
Danbury, CTPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

$3.8M Danbury Home For Sale Makes It Feel Like Vacation All Year Long

Looking for a new place with lots of room, a beautiful lake view, your own private dock, and even an elevator? Then this home may be just what your looking for. It's a stunning home now on the market in Danbury. The home is located at 84 Forty Acre Mountain Rd and is fully loaded with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a total of 5,657 square feet and it sits on a .38 acre lot. Its also still got that new house smell, it was built just four years ago.
Grocery & Supermaketmoneysavingmom.com

This Week’s $56 Grocery Shopping Trip

I noticed that Kroger raised their prices on milk. Have you noticed that at your store? Ours had been $2.69-$2.89 a gallon, but all gallons were $3.09 this past week. I was excited about the butter sale! $1.99 is my stock-up price, so I bought 4 lbs to last until the next sale! (I always stick it in the freezer.)
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Giftcards.com: 10% Off Virtual Visa With Promo Code INDEPENDENCEDAY10 (Limit $750)

Giftcards.com is offering 10% off Virtual Visa gift cards when you use promo code INDEPENDENCEDAY10. Limit $750 total value per person. Fee is $5.95 and maximum value is $250 per card I think. Discount comes off the value of card, not the fee. So basically $750 in gift cards (3 x $250) for $692.85. Great deal, I suspect this will end very quickly so get in now. Go through a portal for another 1%, not sure if that will track with the promo code.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

TinyPrints: 10 Free Cards!

Right now, TinyPrints is offering 10 free cards when you use the promo code TPCARDS at checkout! You’ll just pay shipping which is around $3. Have more shopping to do? You can get an extra 20% off everything else with this code. And shipping is free on orders over $10 with the promo code TPSHIP at checkout.
TravelPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Is the MyBevi Premium Travel Tumbler Better Than YETI? I Put It to the Test.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I know a lot of people can relate when I say that I refuse to start my day without my coffee. A full day of work and a morning full of meetings can only be powered by one thing: coffee. I put MyBevi Premium Travel Tumbler to the test to see how long this thermos can keep my coffee hot.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Relationship AdviceForbes

Buying a House When Unmarried? Consider These Things.

The decision to buy a home is an exciting one, but it can be especially complex if you’re navigating the purchase with a significant other who’s not married to you. Unmarried couples must clearly communicate—with each other and to their lender—about their finances and expectations for homeownership while keeping in mind a contingency plan if there is a breakup.
BusinessForbes

These 3 REIT Dividends Benefit From Inflation

Unlike the broader market, REITs (real estate investment trusts) haven’t been messing around this year. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has convincingly broken out to new highs. For us dividend stock traders, the choice between the confident VNQ and tip-toeing S&P 500 has been an easy one. With short-term...
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: How To Apply For $8,000 Stimulus Payment

Currently, there is still a certain section of the population that is still waiting for the $1,400 stimulus check which came after the bill was passed three months back. As far as reports go, there have been talks of yet another round of payments to facilitate the growing economy of the country. Now, some of the money, while available for the latest stimulus payment, doesn’t really come all at once as a check. The money comes in pieces and tax credits– and for those who qualify, they could get $8,000.