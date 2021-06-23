Using Sinking Funds To Afford Special Occasions All Year Long

It’s one of the main reasons we sit down to review our budget: One way or another, the math isn’t adding up. But, according to Tiffany Aliche, a financial educator and author of Get Good with Money: Ten Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole, if you find yourself coming up short on cash month over month, you’re either spending too much or earning too little. So, which is it? Aliche—who recently partnered with Credit Karma to share advice about the best methods to achieve your financial goals—has developed a foolproof way to analyze your budget so you know the answer to this question at a glance. Here, how to calculate exactly where you stand.