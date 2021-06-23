Using Sinking Funds To Afford Special Occasions All Year Long
We all know how expensive and stressful the winter holiday season can be. In fact, many Americans end up in debt by January every year because of it. But we also know that the winter holiday season isn’t the only time we spend money showing our love to others. We also have to celebrate birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Mother’s and Father’s Day, and more. I know that the springtime can be pretty expensive in my house, with all of the appreciation days and birthdays. Plus, now that the world is opening up again, there will be a lot more special occasions being scheduled.www.forbes.com