As the 76ers franchise transitions from its unceremonious end last week, the organization needs to look at itself from top to bottom. Daryl Morey, in his postseason availability, said " internal improvement is probably the bigger lever, and the nice thing is because we have young players, because we have players who, we think have areas that you can obviously improve." Morey, who spoke multiple times about internal improvement, continued "it's pretty rare, frankly, to have have top players who are already performing at a very high level in this league who also have things that you can point to and say like hey, if, if we can improve that the team can get a lot better"