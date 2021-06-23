Cancel
Goodbye to the game I love

NHL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Gunnarsson pens poignant personal goodbye to hockey following 12-year NHL career. The game of hockey swept me off my feet the first time I saw her. It was love at first sight when my dad introduced me to her about 30 years ago. Looking back at how it all started and the long road it's been, I still can't believe that I was one of the few lucky ones to make it to the NHL.

NHLNHL

Coleman goal in Game 2 of Final ranks among greatest in Lightning history

TAMPA -- The goal will go down as one of the greatest in Tampa Bay Lightning history, for its timing, importance, degree of difficulty and oh-wow-did-you-see-that magic for the 17,166 fans at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, especially if the Lightning win the Stanley Cup. When Blake Coleman dove and batted...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Is the Arvidsson Trade a Sign of Things to Come?

The first domino fell in the National Hockey League’s summer trading frenzy that is expected and no, it didn’t include the Boston Bruins. However, even though it didn’t, it might be a sign of things to come for general manager Don Sweeney. Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators sent right wing...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Live Blog: Canadiens vs. Lightning

Tyler Johnson tallied twice while Nikita Kucherov notched two points, as the Lightning defeat the Canadiens, 6-3, to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 3 is over and the Tampa Bay Lightning are one win from a second straight Stanley Cup Championship after a 6-3 win on Friday. The Lightning...
NHLNHL

Instant Analysis: Preds Deal Arvidsson to Kings, Look Toward Future

Nashville Thankful for Arvidsson's Contributions as Club Continues to Build for Upcoming Seasons. Nashville's first deal of the offseason has been completed. On Thursday, the Predators traded forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHLNHL

Lefebvre brings experience, family vibe to round out CBJ coaching staff

Relationships are key to the new assistant coach's style behind the bench. Having each spent years in the Colorado Avalanche organization as players in the late 1990s, Brad Larsen and Sylvain Lefebvre are no strangers to one another. But the new CBJ head coach and the assistant coach he hired...
NHLNHL

Suzuki: 'You've got to win your home games'

TAMPA - The Canadiens suffered a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at AMALIE Arena. Montreal trails the series 2-0. After the game, defenseman Shea Weber and forwards Paul Byron, Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki spoke with reporters via Zoom, along with assistant coach Luke Richardson.
NHLNHL

Key Dates for the 2021 NHL Offseason

Expansion Draft, NHL Draft, free agency highlight busy July. The following are key dates on the calendar for the 2021 NHL offseason. July 21: 2021 NHL Expansion Draft (Seattle), 8 p.m. (ESPN2) July 23: Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft, 8 p.m. (ESPN2) July 24: Rounds 2-7 of the...
NHLNHL

LA Kings Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Predators

LOS ANGELES (July 1, 2021) - The LA Kings have acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators in exchange for their second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft and third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. Arvidsson, 28, joins the...
NHLNHL

Offseason Inventory: The Young Core

Things change fast in the National Hockey League. Last offseason, the Flyers were coming off a seeming breakthrough 2019-20 campaign and fell one win short of reaching the Eastern Conference Final. This offseason, after the team got off to an 11-4-3 start through February despite not playing particularly well, collapsing in March and going on to miss the playoffs, there's a lot of uncertainty.
NHLNHL

Beniers may return to Michigan, could be No. 2 pick by Kraken

Center in line to be first NHL Draft choice by Seattle. Matthew Beniers, in line to become the first NHL Draft pick by the Seattle Kraken, said Thursday he is considering staying to play next season at the University of Michigan. The center, and Michigan defenseman Owen Power, are projected...
NHLNHL

Coyotes Name André Tourigny as Head Coach

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed André Tourigny (Tour-ee-knee) to a three-year contract to serve as the club's head coach. Tourigny becomes the 19th head coach in franchise history. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
NHLNHL

Lee Led From Sidelines After Injury

How the Islanders captain made an impact despite being sidelined after undergoing ACL surgery. Barry Trotz cracked a smile when questioned during his end-of-season media availability about the off-ice role that Anders Lee played throughout the team's 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal run. After giving it some thought - and a...
NHLSportsnet.ca

OHL Commissioner on league's return to play

Roger Lajoie hosts. CBC Montreal's Jessica Rusnak touches on the Canadiens' general performance in Game 2 vs. the Lightning, the Quebec government denying the team's request to increase the capacity at Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup games taking place there, Andrei Vasilevskiy's impressive play, the need for Carey Price to find another gear, and Dominique Ducharme returning behind the Habs bench (17:11). Sportsnet soccer writer Peter Galindo comments on England being in the unfamiliar position of being a favourite to win the tournament, what may be the key matchup in the England-Ukraine quarterfinal, expectations for Czech Republic-Denmark, why he sees Italy getting past Belgium, the challenge Switzerland presents to Spain, and how the event handled fans at arenas (38:36). Blue Jays broadcaster Ben Wagner talks about the team's offence clicking once again despite dropping Wednesday' match in extra innings, George Springer staying in the 5th batting slot, Steven Matz's poor outing in his return from the COVID-19 IL, the performance from Toronto's bullpen of late, the possibility of Charlie Montoyo's squad topping the AL East, and when we may see games back at the Rogers Centre (52:45). David Branch discusses the process his organisation went through to ensure they could go ahead with a 2021-22 season, if he expects arenas to be at full capacity when the puck drops on October 7, and the financial hit his clubs took from the cancelled 2020-21 campaign (1:08:11). CBC Sports' Jevohn Shepherd chats about Canada winning their group thanks to a dominant 109-79 victory over China, the chemistry among Nick Nurse' squad, how confident he is the men's national team will be heading to Tokyo, the job done by Nurse, and which team presents Canada their toughest challenge (1:27:47). Sportsnets Nick Alberga weighs-in with his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiys presence in the first two games, and Wayne Simmonds returning to the Maple Leafs (1:40:17). "Drinks with Binks" host Julie Stewart-Binks provides her thoug.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLNHL

Prospect Spotlight: Albert Johansson coming off impressive season in SHL

DETROIT -- Sometimes in hockey, being familiar with the people around you and being comfortable with your surroundings is the best way to develop your game and advance through the ranks, and that's exactly the case for Detroit Red Wings prospect Albert Johansson. Johansson, who grew up in Karlstad, Sweden,...
NHLNHL

Content creator Richards 'stoked' to help NHL grow youth audience

Social media star to be 'voice of the fans,' has special 1-on-1 with Commissioner Bettman. Josh Richards dreamed of making the NHL when he was a kid. That finally happened Wednesday, even if it wasn't exactly the way he imagined. The NHL announced before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup...
NHLsemoball.com

Richardson set to hand Habs coaching duties back to Ducharme

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson is preparing to hand back the coaching duties to Dominique Ducharme for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final. Ducharme, the team's interim head coach, spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 14-day period ended Thursday, leaving him eligible to return in time for Game 3 of the series against Tampa Bay on Friday night in Montreal.