Goodbye to the game I love

Roger Lajoie hosts. CBC Montreal's Jessica Rusnak touches on the Canadiens' general performance in Game 2 vs. the Lightning, the Quebec government denying the team's request to increase the capacity at Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup games taking place there, Andrei Vasilevskiy's impressive play, the need for Carey Price to find another gear, and Dominique Ducharme returning behind the Habs bench (17:11). Sportsnet soccer writer Peter Galindo comments on England being in the unfamiliar position of being a favourite to win the tournament, what may be the key matchup in the England-Ukraine quarterfinal, expectations for Czech Republic-Denmark, why he sees Italy getting past Belgium, the challenge Switzerland presents to Spain, and how the event handled fans at arenas (38:36). Blue Jays broadcaster Ben Wagner talks about the team's offence clicking once again despite dropping Wednesday' match in extra innings, George Springer staying in the 5th batting slot, Steven Matz's poor outing in his return from the COVID-19 IL, the performance from Toronto's bullpen of late, the possibility of Charlie Montoyo's squad topping the AL East, and when we may see games back at the Rogers Centre (52:45). David Branch discusses the process his organisation went through to ensure they could go ahead with a 2021-22 season, if he expects arenas to be at full capacity when the puck drops on October 7, and the financial hit his clubs took from the cancelled 2020-21 campaign (1:08:11). CBC Sports' Jevohn Shepherd chats about Canada winning their group thanks to a dominant 109-79 victory over China, the chemistry among Nick Nurse' squad, how confident he is the men's national team will be heading to Tokyo, the job done by Nurse, and which team presents Canada their toughest challenge (1:27:47). Sportsnets Nick Alberga weighs-in with his thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiys presence in the first two games, and Wayne Simmonds returning to the Maple Leafs (1:40:17). "Drinks with Binks" host Julie Stewart-Binks provides her thoug.