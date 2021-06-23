Cancel
Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Met With the French President

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin and Hailey's meeting with the president of France, Lorde's new album details and more, below. Justin and Hailey Bieber Meet With the...

Entertainment
Solar Power
Celebrities
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian Get to Play Tourist Again

Update (July 1 at 10:52am EST): So, small update here: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde “enjoying a romantic vacation together in Tuscany, Italy,” too. Good for those guys!. The original article continues below. According to this report in The Washington Post, traveling to and in certain countries in Europe is...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Lilac Gets The Hailey Bieber Treatment In Paris

Hailey Bieber was a key player in the sexy skirt suit revival, and now she’s perfected a summer take on the look in Paris, while neatly ticking off 2021’s tonal trend at the same time. For a shopping trip with husband Justin Bieber, the model paired a lilac micro mini by The Attico – purveyors of every It-girl’s favourite mules – with a matching knitted tank by Raf Simons and a purple version of her beloved Bottega Veneta Pouch bag.
Musicrepublic-online.com

Justin Bieber pranked Diplo

Justin Bieber pranked Diplo into thinking he'd given him the wrong number. The 42-year-old producer - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - has shared an apparent text message exchange between himself and the 'Believe' hitmaker from 2017, in which he was told he'd reached out to the wrong person.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Why Justin Bieber Headlining a Roc Nation Tour Is a Huge Disappointment

— This week Roc Nation announced that a “new generation of musical greats” would headline the 10th annual MADE IN AMERICA tour. The only problem is this: Justin Bieber, one of the headliners, is from Canada. Not only that, but Bieber joins several artists who, over the course of their careers, have taken on aspects of Black identity (i.e., blackcents, physical appearance changes) to sell music. Considering today’s racially divided culture, this marketing move comes across insensitive.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Hailey & Justin Bieber Step Out Together After a Busy Day in Paris

Hailey and Justin Bieber are having a fun trip in Paris!. The couple were seen on their way to dinner at Le Stresa restaurant on Monday (June 21) in Paris, France. Hailey stepped out in a baby pink sequin dress, adding strappy pink heels and a bright orange clutch to complete her outfit. Justin opted for a more casual look, pairing one of his Drew House hoodies with some ripped jeans and white sneakers.
Teen Vogue

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Discuss Body Shaming and Mental Health

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the rampant body shaming on social media — and how it impacts her mental health. While appearing on Addison Rae’s podcast, called That Was Fun? With Addison & Sheri, Hailey got real about the ways in which constant criticism and commentary about her body can affect her over time. “Women go through so much with their bodies and I feel like people just don't have any empathy with that,” Hailey explained, adding that when you exist in the public eye, fans and other folks feel entitled to commenting on stars’ bodies without really knowing what’s happening behind the scenes. “It's like, well how do you know what is even going on in my body right now? Birth control is wild, periods are wild, what if I'm PMSing?”
Musiczapgossip.com

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber to drop Stay next week

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber will release their new song, ‘Stay’, on July 9. The 17-year-old Australian rapper and the pop megastar have been teasing fans on social media about the release and have now confirmed the date for their next tune together. The former tweeted a screenshot seemingly...
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show. Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Hailey Bieber Was Homeschooled

Justin Bieber proposed to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in July 2018, but she had to make a quick call to her parents first, according to Insider. She reportedly told them at the time, "This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea," per the fourth episode of Justin's "Seasons" YouTube docuseries. Hailey said she knew she wanted the marriage, but wanted to run it by her parents. She was thinking they would tell her to "relax or take a breath," but they did completely the opposite and said, "Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you, and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you." Even though Hailey and Justin knew each other for years, going over a significant life decision with your parents seems like a normal thing to do.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it. The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber’s Paris Street Style Game Is Totally Unmatched

The hardest part of going on vacation is planning out the looks I want to wear each day. Between the plethora of shoes, bags and actual articles of clothing, I could easily take more than one (huge) suitcase with me on a week-long trip. Luckily, Hailey Bieber’s Paris street-style is proof that overpacking is the name of the game—especially when you’re on a trip to France with your superstar husband.