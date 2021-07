It's July, which means we're pumped to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather — especially as we slowly return to normal and start seeing our friends for al fresco brunch on the weekends. The summer season also inspires us to get active, and with the Tokyo Olympics starting this month, we're catering our shopping list to our sporty side. We've browsed through all the latest designer collaborations and scoped out the new-in section of our favorite sites to curate a list of functional essentials that are also cute and fashion forward. From Staud's New Balance drop of kicks to yoga sets with Instagram-worthy details, we have a feeling you'll be totally receptive of the athleisure vibes we're putting out.