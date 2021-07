LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE 8 P.M.:. According to the District Attorney, Beck was apprehended in Ohio around 7:25 p.m. and is in custody without incident. Michael Beck, 31, of Berwick, is the owner and operator of the Rage Room in Salem Township that was gutted by flames Thursday night. It's a business where people can go and release anger in a fun manner by smashing old electronics and dishes and things like that.